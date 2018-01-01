Food & Wine
Allison Vines-Rushing
Deep-Fried Turkey Brined in Cayenne and Brown Sugar
Sweet Potato Gnocchi with Pecans and Brown Butter
Coconut Shrimp Beignets with Pepper Jelly Dipping Sauce
Satsuma Orange and Dried-Cranberry Chutney
Turkey Liver Mousse Toasts with Pickled Shallots
Oyster-Corn Bread Dressing
Pumpkin Soup with Creole Lobster
Red Velvet Cake with Cream Cheese Ice Cream
Slow-Smoked Turkey with Cane Syrup-Coffee Glaze
Creamed Collard Greens
Crème Fraîche Biscuits
