Alex Vallis

Digital Features Editor

Title: Digital Director

At Food & Wine since: 2011

Born and Raised: Outside Boston

First Food Memory: Most of my memories revolve around food, but one of the earliest takes place by the ocean in Gloucester, MA: My dad roasted a whole lamb on a spit while his Greek friend buttered an ear of corn by rolling it across the whole stick—to my refined mother's horror.

What I Do at Food & Wine: I work on fun new online content and help make F&W's amazing chef, restaurant, and travel features pop on the web.

Cliché Worth Embracing: I lived in Paris for a year and love anything that has to do with that city in addition to most French pastries: chocolate macarons, pear tarts, canelés, Martine Lambert ice cream, lemon-sugar crepes, eclairs, pithiviers... I get my fix in New York at Balthazar and Bouchon Bakery or use Francois Payard's recipe for canelés in Chocolate Epiphany.

Favorite recent travel experience: Tokyo.