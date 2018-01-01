Food & Wine
Alan Tardi
Elderflower Crème Anglaise
Sunflower Seed-Crusted Lamb Loin
Seared Salmon with Nasturtiums and Saffron Vinaigrette
Chilled Zucchini Bisque with Stuffed Zucchini Blossoms
Cauliflower Puree
Mashed Avocado with Lily Bulbs and Lotus Root Chips
Petal-Printed Pasta
Petal-Printed Pasta with Summer Vegetable Ragout
Polenta Pound Cake with Elderflower Crème Anglaise
Lavender Balsamic Vinaigrette
