Restaurant: Rose's Luxury and Pineapple and Pearls
Location: Washington, DC.
If there's a restaurant equivalent to the Broadway hit Hamilton, it's Aaron Silverman's Rose's Luxury. "Our food is eclectic, our playlist is eclectic and there are no rules," says Silverman. His new Pineapple and Pearls is an adventure in high-low dining: coffeehouse by day, tasting-menu restaurant at night.
1. The Line
Rose's doesn't take reservations, so there'sa notorious line. Consider it a place to socialize; you can only stare at your phone for so long.
2. The Freebies
Servers at Rose's treat customers like friends. To create a sense of luxury, they are allowed to give a free dish to every table they wait on.
3. The Bread
As soon as they are seated, guests at Rose's are served a warm loaf of potato bread, whipped butter and crispy crumbled potato skins with chives.
4. The Menu
Pork sausage with lychee salad is Rose's signature dish; fried spring vegetables with eel sauce is a new favorite. And always order the cacio e pepe pasta.
5. The Design
Silverman decorated Rose's with an idiosyncratic mix of items, from a neon awesome sign to toy soldiers fighting battles.
6. The Namesake
Rose's is named for Silverman's grandmother, a socialite who loved to entertain and ran a baking business from her Pittsburgh home.
7. The Symbols
Says Silverman about Pineapple and Pearls: "The pineapple represents hospitality. Pearls symbolize elegance, but they're a common luxury."
8. The Breakfast
The coffee bar at Pineapple and Pearls has a short menu that includes a Mexican hot chocolate roll, a pineapple roll and a fried chicken sandwich.
9. The Mix
For dinner at Pineapple and Pearls, Silverman serves both new dishes and classics, like egg-enriched consommé with spring vegetables.
10. The Art
The coffee shop's floor is a stunning modern mosaic; the dining room is decorated with a giant, mesmerizing string-and-Mylar mural