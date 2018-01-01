Restaurant: Rose's Luxury and Pineapple and Pearls

Location: Washington, DC.

If there's a restaurant equivalent to the Broadway hit Hamilton, it's Aaron Silverman's Rose's Luxury. "Our food is eclectic, our playlist is eclectic and there are no rules," says Silverman. His new Pineapple and Pearls is an adventure in high-low dining: coffeehouse by day, tasting-menu restaurant at night.

Why We Love Silverman's Spot

1. The Line

Rose's doesn't take reservations, so there'sa notorious line. Consider it a place to socialize; you can only stare at your phone for so long.

2. The Freebies

Servers at Rose's treat customers like friends. To create a sense of luxury, they are allowed to give a free dish to every table they wait on.

3. The Bread

As soon as they are seated, guests at Rose's are served a warm loaf of potato bread, whipped butter and crispy crumbled potato skins with chives.

4. The Menu

Pork sausage with lychee salad is Rose's signature dish; fried spring vegetables with eel sauce is a new favorite. And always order the cacio e pepe pasta.

5. The Design

Silverman decorated Rose's with an idiosyncratic mix of items, from a neon awesome sign to toy soldiers fighting battles.

6. The Namesake

Rose's is named for Silverman's grandmother, a socialite who loved to entertain and ran a baking business from her Pittsburgh home.

7. The Symbols

Says Silverman about Pineapple and Pearls: "The pineapple represents hospitality. Pearls symbolize elegance, but they're a common luxury."

8. The Breakfast

The coffee bar at Pineapple and Pearls has a short menu that includes a Mexican hot chocolate roll, a pineapple roll and a fried chicken sandwich.

9. The Mix

For dinner at Pineapple and Pearls, Silverman serves both new dishes and classics, like egg-enriched consommé with spring vegetables.

10. The Art

The coffee shop's floor is a stunning modern mosaic; the dining room is decorated with a giant, mesmerizing string-and-Mylar mural