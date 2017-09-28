Where to Drink Beer in the South Carolina Lowcountry

For a relatively unpopulated area, the Lowcountry remains a culinary powerhouse. New York, San Francisco, Chicago, sure. But how did the couple hundred-thousand souls who live in southern South Carolina turn it into one of America most significant food destinations? It starts with the past, and the Gullah people who arrived as slaves in the 1800s. They were able to utilize the subtropical coastal climate’s wealth of rice and seafood to create iconic dishes. Even today, these Lowcountry dishes like she-crab soup, shrimp and grits, and Charleston red rice remain ubiquitous in the area. Meanwhile, Charleston, the Lowcountry’s largest has become a dining mecca, with fantastic restaurants. And, in places where eating is a true passion, drinking quickly follows. Now, for most of the Lowcountry’s history, this meant sweet tea or a bourbon on the porch, maybe an ice-cold macrobrew or even a Madeira. Recently, however, quality craft beer has finally entered the fray. Starting in Charleston—where, admittedly, most of it is happening—and heading south down the coast to the Georgia border, here is where to drink beer while touring the Lowcountry. – Aaron Goldfarb