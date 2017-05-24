So, You Want to Drink Something Blue

Alcoholic beverages comes in many colors. While the majority of them are clear, amber or some shade of brown, there are, of course, exceptions. However, one color that is continuously underrepresented in the pantheon of alcoholic options is blue.

We know what you’re thinking: Why would you ever want to drink something blue? This is a fair question. For any of you considering going blue tonight, we implore you to, first, reconsider. Remember, there are barely any naturally occurring blue foods in nature. Blueberries? Yeah, they’re purple. Blue cheese? Well, sure, but that’s fungus growing within cheese and frankly, nothing about that should make you want to consume it in liquid form.

Okay, so for whatever reason, you’re dead set on drinking something blue. How about just drinking something with the word “blue” in its name? For instance, how about a frosty Pabst Blue Ribbon, Labatt Blue or Blue Moon? These are all perfectly drinkable substances with zero blue food coloring. Or, if you want to really live it up, how about a bottle of Bombay Sapphire? Its name references the very fanciest shade of blue.

If, after hearing all that, reason cannot sway you to not drink something blue, you should at least get educated on your options. For better or worse, here are some blue beverages to drink if you're really that bored and/or hosting an Avatar-themed hootenanny. You’ve been warned.

Blue Curaçao

In every bar in America, there’s a dusty, sticky or old bottle of blue Curaçao lurking on the back of the shelf with a label on it saying: Use only as a last resort or to make a Blue Hawaiian. Oddly enough, blue Curaçao, which is essentially just orange liqueur died blue, has quite a long history. Spanish explorers transported Valencia oranges to Curaçao in the 1500’s, where the fruit did not fare well. It slowly developed into a plant known as the laraha; a greener, more bitter version of the orange. While they were mostly inedible, the peels of the laraha possessed a pleasant aroma and were soon being used to make extract, which was then turned into the liqueur that would become blue Curaçao. The liqueur previously went by the name Crème de Ciel, or “cream of heaven,” presumably due to its unnaturally blue color.

Blue Wine

If you're tired of red wine, white wine, vino verde and rosé, blue wine is for you. This sweetened beverage is made from Spanish grapes and the color comes from both grape skin extract and natural indigo pigments, resulting in a shockingly unnatural-looking blue color. Some sommeliers claim that blue wine is good for making cocktails, but we argue that any cocktail that does not contain blue wine might hold the advantage to any cocktail that does. Also, blue wine is definitely not Boone's Farm, we swear.

Hpnotiq

According to Wikipedia, “Hpnotiq was created in 2001 by Raphael Yakoby, a young entrepreneur and college dropout living with his parents on Long Island, New York, who, after seeing a blue perfume at Bloomingdale's, decided to create a blue liqueur.” This is the least surprising origin story for a product in the history of commerce. Hpnotiq, which is only 34 proof, eventually caught the eye of Sean “Diddy” Combs and, soon enough, it became a mainstay in New York’s club and hip-hop scene during the mid-2000s. Its most famous use is in the “Incredible Hulk” cocktail, which is equal parts Hpnotiq, Hennessy and questionable decision making.

WAVE Blue Raspberry Vodka

There are a lot of blue raspberry vodkas out there. From where are they sourcing these supposedly blue raspberries? That’s a story for another time. WAVE Blue Raspberry–pronounced “wah-vay” by its legion of college-aged fans–is not noted for its taste—however, it is rumored to pair well with Hi-C. Regardless, if you’ve already skipped our previous blue suggestions, you’re probably at the point now where the mere fact that it's jokingly pronounced “wah-vay” is reason enough to try it.

Four Loko Blue Mofo

In 2009, Four Loko took college campuses by storm with its line of alcoholic energy drinks. They were everywhere, and 18-22 year olds couldn’t get enough. Then the FDA stepped in and told Four Loko to lose the caffeine—talk about a buzzkill. Four Loko is still around and now produces special “bartender” editions of its drinks. One of these special editions is called Blue Mofo and is described by Four Loko as follows: “Blue Mofo is not a drink for the timid or shy. No reservations. No maybes.” No further comment.

Wild Blue Premium Blueberry Lager

This is a blueberry beer produced by Anheuser-Busch. There is no need for it and its only redeeming quality is that it’s eight percent ABV. I can’t believe I’m saying this, but just buy some “wah-vay” instead.

Extra Kinky Blue

Lolz.