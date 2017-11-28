9 Festive Holiday Cocktails From Disney Parks and Resorts

With Christmas right around the corner, Disney Parks and Resorts have been busy morphing their magical menu items into a large selection of winter-inspired treats and drinks. That includes Disney Parks’ mixologists, who are spending their wintery months shaking and stirring traditional holiday ingredients like baking spices, cranberry, chocolate, pumpkin, and marshmallow for guests who are merely young at heart. With over 100 holiday-inspired libations across the Disney properties, visitors are sure to find something they enjoy. Whether you’re having an exciting night out at the parks or a relaxing night in at your resort, these nine creative cocktails are sure to brighten up during your winter stay at Disney.

Black Cherry Bourbon Hot Chocolate

Courtesy of Disney Parks

This hot chocolate, featuring black cherry bourbon and toasted marshmallow syrup, is sure to warm up your insides. You can get your hands on it at Flurry of Fun’s Dockside Diner at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Glühwein

Courtesy of Disney Parks

It should come as no surprise, given its name and European origins, that this drink can be found at the Bavaria Holiday Kitchen in the Germany section of the Epcot theme park. This Disney spin on hot spiced wine features Cabernet Sauvignon, sugar, cloves, cinnamon, anise, and sliced orange.

Pecan Chicory Espresso Martini

Courtesy of Disney Parks

There’s nothing that hits the happy medium between sweet and salty (two taste staples of the holiday season) like pecans, making it a perfect ingredient for this holiday cocktail. Available at the Paddlefish in Disney Springs, this drink mixes pecan vodka, chicory liqueur, espresso, and simple syrup.

Poinsettia Cocktail

Courtesy of Disney Parks

With this cocktail, which can be purchased in the Carthay Circle Restaurant at the California Adventure Park, Disney’s mixologists imagined a taste experience for the season’s most famed plant. Made of orange liqueur, cranberry juice, and Champagne, the drink is garnished with a twist of orange zest.

Pomegranate Mule

Courtesy of Disney Parks

This vodka-based drink includes both pomegranate juice and pomegranate syrup, as well as ginger beer. Garnished with pomegranate seeds and fresh mint, you can find it at the Holiday Duets Marketplace in the California AdventurePark.

Sam’s Slay Ride

Courtesy of Disney Parks

This cocktail features an enchanting mix of seasonal favorites, including honey, orange, cinnamon, and mint. Found at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at Disneyland Hotel, Sam’s Slay Ride is a combination of honey whiskey, orange liqueur, ginger liqueur, fresh lemon juice and cinnamon syrup, garnished with mint and a cherry.

The Napa Rose S’More

Courtesy of Disney Parks

A rather fitting cocktail choice for Napa Rose at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, this drink combines bourbon, Licor 23, dark creme de cacao, mescal, and coffee. Garnished with whipped cream and chocolate syrup, it’s a perfect encapsulation of that holiday in Napa spirit.

Tropical Snowstorm

Courtesy of Disney Parks

When it comes to this drink, coconut drives the taste experience. A smooth mix of bourbon, coconut rum, cream of coconut, and rimmed with toasted coconut, this cocktail also features falernum, cinnamon, and orgeat syrups. You can order this Pacific-inspired concoction at Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto in Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.

Winter Wonderland

Courtesy of Disney Parks

A fitting name for a cocktail at one of the most magical winter vacation spots in America, the Winter Wonderland lets you indulge in one of the season’s most recognizable treats: peppermint candy canes. Found at Morimoto Asia in Disney Springs, this chilled drink includes vodka, peppermint schnapps, and white chocolate liqueur, served with a candy cane rim and garnish.