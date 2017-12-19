How to Turn All Those Clementines Into Cocktails

They’re easy to press in a hand juicer, and their sweet, vibrant flavor is perfect in mixed drinks.

December 19, 2017

It’s right around this time of year that we start seeing those adorable clementine oranges everywhere — whether in gift boxes for the holidays, or in enticing bags at the market. And while they’re small and oh-so-snackable, sometimes you can end up with more than you know what to do with.

The solution? Juice them up and shake ‘em into cocktails. They’re easy to press in a hand juicer, and their sweet, vibrant flavor is perfect in mixed drinks. Lemon, orange, and lime are great, but sometimes you’ve got to branch out a little. Here are three we’ve dreamed up for the season.

Easy: Campari Spritz

We love pairing bitter bottles with bright citrus, and vivid red Campari also lends a gorgeous hue to pale orange Clementine juice. Top with sparkling wine and you’ve got a brunch drink for the ages — an undeniable improvement on the mimosa, for sure.

Instructions: In a flute or wine glass, combine an ounce of fresh clementine juice, half an ounce of Campari, and four ounces of sparkling wine. Garnish with a clementine segment.

Intermediate: Clementine Collins

Really looking to appreciate the citrus — like a Clementine lemonade, say? Try this simple Collins; with just an ounce of gin, it’s enough spirit to lend an herbal backbone, but not dominate the Clementine’s own flavor.

Instructions: In a cocktail shaker with ice, combine an ounce of gin, an ounce of fresh clementine juice, and half an ounce of simple syrup. Shake until well-chilled, then strain into a tall glass with fresh ice. Top with two ounces of club soda, give a quick stir, and garnish with clementine segments.

Advanced: Clementine-Bourbon Sour

If you’ve never added egg white to cocktails, don’t be intimidated: It lends a silky texture, rather than any flavor at all. And when you combine Clementine juice and bourbon, with its strong vanilla notes, you basically end up with a light, boozy Creamsicle effect — and tell us that doesn’t sound delicious.

Instructions: In a cocktail shaker without ice, combine an ounce and a half of bourbon, an ounce of fresh clementine juice, half an ounce of simple syrup, and quarter-ounce lemon juice, plus one egg white. Shake the cocktail without ice for about 30 seconds — that starts to whip up the egg white, and it’s called a “dry shake.” Then add ice and shake again. (The "wet shake.”) Strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a clementine segments and a Luxardo cherry.

