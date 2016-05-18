Rick Bayless (Frontera Grill, Topolobampo)
Cinco De Mayo Menu
From tacos to tequila, there are pleanty of delicious ways to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. Try these delicious menu ideas for a fun Mexican-themed feast.
Party Food
Easy Menu Ideas
Get ready for your fiesta with these delicious menu ideas for a fun and fabulous Cinco de Mayo celebration!
15 Best-Ever Tacos for Cinco de Mayo
Grab a cerveza and celebrate Cinco de Mayo with these 15 incredible taco recipes. ...
10 Tequila Cocktails for Cinco de Mayo
Here, 10 refreshing tequila cocktails to make for the 5th of May. ...
11 Best Fajitas for Cinco de Mayo
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with these 11 superb fajita recipes. ...
Most Popular
- Wendy's Is Offering Free Burgers All Month
- The Top 5 Fast Food Restaurants for Late Night Dining
- Jimmy Fallon Shared Some Chart-worthy Food Songs About French Fries and Avocados
- Starbucks Opens Its Coffee Farm to the Public for the First Time Ever
- The Most Popular Cereal in Every State, According to Google
More Cinco De Mayo Menu Ideas
Mexican Chocolate Pots de Crème
Mexican Eggs in Purgatory
Slow Cooker Mexican Pork and Tomatillo Stew
Mexican Shrimp Cocktail
Mexican Chicken Casserole
Mexican Chopped Salad
Grilled Scallops with Mexican Corn Salad
Mexican Black Bean Soup with Sausage
Grilled Leg of Lamb, Mexican-Style
Spinach and Smoked Salmon Salad with Lemon-Dill Dressing
Popular Mexican Dishes
Tasty Taco Recipes
More Margarita Recipes
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement