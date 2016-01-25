Healthy Cinco de Mayo Recipes

Enjoy the festivities and still indulge in tasty foods with these healthy Cinco de Mayo recipe ideas.
Spicy Turkey Posole
Mexico City Shrimp with Chipotle Mojo
Chipotle-Rubbed Salmon Tacos
Easy Chicken Fajitas
Salmon in Tomato-Olive Sauce
Tomato Salsa with Cucumber "Chips"
Healthy Avocado Soups

Here, seven simple and delicious avocado soups.

Video: Simple Salsa Recipe

Paul Kahan: Simple Salsa

Paul Kahan (Blackbird, Avec, The Publican)

Vegetarian Three Bean Tortilla Soup

10 Ways to Up Your Guacamole Game
