Expert mixologist Jim Meehan reveals how to make a classic margarita.
Cinco De Mayo Drinks
Here, easy recipes for Cinco de Mayo cocktails including a tequila cobbler with kiwi and mixologist Adam Seger's aphrodisiac margarita made with passion fruit and pomegranate.
Video: How to Make a Margarita
Featured Drink Ideas
10 Underrated Tequila Cocktails
So, after watching this video from Panna, you’ve mastered the margarita. What’s next for a budding tequilaphile...
5 Must-Have Mezcals
Written off as tequila’s smoky brother, mezcal is a lot more than just something for Scotch drinkers to enjoy when in ...
Perfect Palomas, Ornamental Tonics and Surprise Birthday Juice
Coffee, wine, beer, cocktails—if it’s made well and it’s potable, then F&W editors will drink it. Here's what ...
Fantastic Cinco de Mayo Drink Ideas
Cholo Fresco
Aphrodisiac Margarita
Watermelon-Strawberry Agua Fresca
Mexico 70
Maguey Sour
Sueño
Cortés
Goiabardente
Añejo Manhattan
