Rick Bayless (Frontera Grill, Topolobampo)
Cinco de Mayo Recipes
With everything from mango margaritas to fiery fajitas, F&W has all the recipes you need to throw your best Cinco de Mayo celebration ever. Whether you prefer classics like carnitas or want to mix things up with chilaquiles, yours will be a fiesta to remember.
How to Make
Easy Recipes for Cinco de Mayo
How to Make a Tortilla
A step-by-step tutorial on making the perfect homemade tortilla. ...
5 Five-Ingredient Party Recipes for Cinco de Mayo
Here are five excellent, super-easy recipes for a Cinco de Mayo party. ...
Best Taco Recipes
Here, our favorite taco recipes from both our own kitchen and chefs around the world. From fish tacos with creamy l...
Recipe Ideas for a Cinco de Mayo Party
More of the Best Cinco de Mayo Recipes
Pork Carnitas with Garlic and Orange
Chicken-Tomatillo Fajitas
Lamb Shank Posole
Tres Leches Cake with Strawberries
Mexico City Shrimp with Chipotle Mojo
Vegetable Chiles Rellenos with Walnut Sauce and Cheese
Shrimp Tacos with Tomatillo Salsa
Aphrodisiac Margarita
Burnt Strawberry Tamales
Entertaining Tips & Recipes
More Cinco de Mayo Fun
