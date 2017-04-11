Cinco de Mayo Recipes

With everything from mango margaritas to fiery fajitas, F&W has all the recipes you need to throw your best Cinco de Mayo celebration ever. Whether you prefer classics like carnitas or want to mix things up with chilaquiles, yours will be a fiesta to remember.

Zucchini Quesadilla with Spicy Salsa Roja
Smoky Chipotle and Bacon Guacamole
Mango Margarita
Red Chile-Chicken Enchiladas
Swordfish Skewers with Salsa Verde
Carne Asada with Black Beans
Recipes for Cinco de Mayo

These fantastic recipes for a Cinco de Mayo party include gooey, tequila-spiked queso fundido, fantastic tacos and, of course, margaritas.

Rick Bayless: A Great Non-Alcoholic Mexican Drink

Rick Bayless (Frontera Grill, Topolobampo)

Margarita Recipes

More of the Best Cinco de Mayo Recipes

Quick Mexican

A Tamale-Making Harvest Party
Spicy Jalapeño Chicken Fajitas
11 Best Fajitas for Cinco de Mayo

