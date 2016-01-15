Year of the Monkey Recipes

In the Chinese zodiac, the Year of the Monkey begins on February 8, 2016 and ends on January 7, 2017. Monkey signs (born 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992 and 2004) are said to be clever, curious and somewhat mischievous. To please playful Monkeys, here are celebratory banana recipes as well as traditional Chinese New Year foods like whole fish and fortune cookies.

Best Chinese Recipes

Whether it's fried rice, comforting hot and sour soup or delicious wontons, these incredible recipes will help you recreate your favorite Chinese dishes at home.

How to Ripen Bananas Quickly

F&W's Justin Chapple reveals how to ripen bananas in just a few minutes.

Chinese New Year Food

Easy Chinese Recipes

Chinese New Year Menu Ideas

Angry Pig Fried Rice

Black-Bottom Banana Cream Pie

