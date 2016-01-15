Great Banana Recipes
Year of the Monkey Recipes
In the Chinese zodiac, the Year of the Monkey begins on February 8, 2016 and ends on January 7, 2017. Monkey signs (born 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992 and 2004) are said to be clever, curious and somewhat mischievous. To please playful Monkeys, here are celebratory banana recipes as well as traditional Chinese New Year foods like whole fish and fortune cookies.
Video
F&W's Justin Chapple reveals how to ripen bananas in just a few minutes.
Featured
This Banana Has an Edible Peel
But the Japanese Mongee Banana is not easy to find. ...
Exclusive: First Look Inside Eight Tables, San Francisco's Ambitious New Chinese Tasting Menu
A sneak peek at one of San Francisco’s most highly anticipated restaurant openings this fall, Eight Tables by Geo...
Super-Food Bananas Could Help Thousands of Children Worldwide
The fruits are bred to be rich in vitamin A. ...
Chinese Food Recipes
Lupe Fiasco's Latest Hook is About Panda Express
Why Do We Believe People Will Slip on Banana Peels?
Live Streaming Erotic Banana Eating Is A Problem In China
Listening to Pop Music Like Taylor Swift Can Make Chinese Food Taste Better
From Each According to His Appetite at California's Communism-Themed Hot Pot Restaurant
At King's County Imperial the Best Pancakes Don't Have to Be Sweet
Banana-Walnut Bread with Flax
Black Sesame Chocolate-Banana Loaf Cakes
Roasted Squash Soup with Maple-Glazed Bananas
Banana Pudding with Vanilla Wafer Crumble
Crêpes with Spiced Butter Fried Bananas
Fish Grilled in Banana Leaves with Chile-Lime Sauce
Banana Custard–Stuffed Peanut Butter Cupcakes
Warm Almond Milk with Bananas and Honey
Banana Soufflés
Chinese New Year Menu Ideas
Chinese Food Recipe Ideas
Year of The Monkey Recipe Ideas
