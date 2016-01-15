Favorite Chinese Recipes
Chinese New Year Dinner
Food & Wine's best Chinese New Year dinner menu ideas and recipes, from homemade dumpling recipes to easy appetizers, vegetarian side dishes, and Chinese mains.
Video
F&W Test Kitchen whiz Justin Chapple demos a genius trick for using sandwich bread to make spring rolls.
Featured
15 Lamb Dishes to Celebrate Chinese New Year
From delicious wontons to quick pasta dishes, here are 15 amazing lamb dishes to celebrate the Year of the Sheep. ...
6 Good Luck Foods for Chinese New Year
Here, good-luck foods for a Chinese New Year feast. ...
8 Noodle Dishes for Chinese New Year
There's no better way to celebrate. ...
Chinese New Year Dinner Recipes
Grilled Whole Fish
Pork Dumplings with Aged Black Vinegar
Chinese Spicy, Sweet and Sour Lamb Chops
Chinese Long Beans with Minced Pork and Ginger
Chicken-and-Lemongrass Dumplings
Hot and Sour Soup with Rice and Bok Choy
Stir-Fried Tofu with Bok Choy
Bok Choy Chow Mein
Broccoli Fried Rice
Chinese New Year Dinner Ideas
Traditional Chinese Recipes
