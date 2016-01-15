Chinese New Year Cookies

These Chinese New Year cookies include beautiful fortune cookies and other recipes with traditional ingredients like almonds, sesame seeds and peanuts—which symbolize longevity.

Green Tea Fortune Cookies
Soft Chewy Peanut Butter Cookies with Toasted Almonds
Soft Peanut Butter Cookies with Toasted Almonds
Double-Ginger Sugar Cookies
Honey Tahini Cookies
Salty Black-and-White Sesame Cocktail Cookies
Sesame Tahini Currant Cookies
Baking Tips

The butter mixture should be pale yellow in color and fluffy; this helps form tiny air bubbles so that during baking, the bubbles expand and help the cookies rise.

Video

How to Make Amazingly Soft, Chewy, Gluten-Free Cookies

In this video, ChefSteps shares how to make incredible, chewy, gluten-free cookies.

Chinese New Year Food

