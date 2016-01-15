Chinese New Year Food

Food & Wine's best Chinese New Year recipes and tips include how to easily fold dumplings, where to find the best Chinese food and a guide to good luck foods for the New Year.
How to Fold Dumplings
How to Fold Dumplings

Here, chef Cara Stadler's step-by-step guide on making dumpling wrappers, plus ideas for three delicious fillings.

How to Make Easy Rice Cakes Like Kristen Kish

Watch F&W's Justin Chapple demonstrate chef Kristen Kish's easy trick for making crispy rice crackers.

