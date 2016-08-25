Help Restaurants Support Italy Earthquake Relief by Eating Pasta

The regional Italian pasta Bucatini all’Amatriciana is getting a lot of attention this week, and not just for the delicious combination of pork jowls and tomato. Following the recent 6.2-magnitude earthquake that devastated central Italy, including its namesake town of Amatrice, it’s become a symbol.

Over 600 restaurants in Italy are putting the iconic dish on menus and donating €2 for every plate sold to the Italian Red Cross.

Chefs here in the States are also on the case, in support of a region that’s provided them so much inspiration. In New York, Nick Anderer is leading the charge at his Roman restaurants Marta and Maialino and other restaurateurs across the country are also taking action.

Here’s where you can support and eat for a good cause:

Marta and Maialino (New York): 100 percent of the proceeds from the pasta go towards the relief funds.

Eataly (New York): At the new Osteria della Pace at just-opened Eataly Downtown, Mario Batali is hosting a fundraiser dinner with Daniel Boulud and other chefs that's open to just 50 guests at $1,000 a ticket. Starting September 1, $5 from all’Amatriciana dishes will be donated by all Eataly locations.

Tarallucci e Vino (New York): Chef Cara Hermanson riffs on the classic dish by swapping guanciale for pancetta and bucatini for spaghetti, with a portion of each order going to the Italian Red Cross.

Il Buco and Il Buco Alimentari (New York): Owner Donna Lennard is currently in Umbria, checking in with her producers, but at the restaurants, the chefs are sending 100 percent of proceeds from the region's signature pasta to the relief fund. Their annual pig roast, Sagra del Maiale, on September 18, will raise money as well.

Ristorante Rafele (New York): Campagna native Rafaele Ronca is sending $5 of each Amatriciana he makes to Italy’s Red Cross.

Cafe Spiaggia (Chicago and New York): Tony Mantuano is donating proceeds of Amatricana dishes at his Chicago restaurant as well as his upcoming US Open Tennis spot Wine Bar Food in New York.

Filini Bar and Restaurant (Chicago): Chef Rick Starr is sending 25 percent of his veal, pork and bone marrow meatballs throughout September to relief efforts.

Le Virtù and Brigantessa (Philadelphia): Starting tomorrow through the holidays, the owners of Abruzzo-focused restaurant Le Virtù will donate $3 from every sale of both Pasta all’Amatriciana and Spaghetti alla Gricia (from similarly damaged Grisciano). They've kicked off the program with donations of artisanal bucatini by importer Marcelli Formaggi as well as locally cured guanciale by Salumificio Cicala and 1732 Meats. Southern Italian sister restaurant Brigantessa will donate equal proceeds from an Amatriciana pizza being added to its menu. Proving how quickly chefs have come to the aid of this beloved area, Le Virtù has also put a fundraiser into motion for September 22, featuring products from the above purveyors and others. From a rep: "The restaurant will serve a four-course dinner ($125/person, + tax and gratuity) featuring dishes from Amatrice, Norcia, and Castelluccio, as well as southwestern Marche, all towns and regions that were badly affected by the earthquake. Cookbook author Domenica Marchetti will donate books for sale, and all profits from the evening will be donated to earthquake relief."

Spris Pizza (Miami): This pie joint is tossing up a pizza Amatriciana to support the cause.

Segafredo (Miami): Reason enough to order a second Bloody Mary: this pair of bars is donating sales of the drink.

Potenza Ristorante Bar (Cranston, RI): Chef Walter Potenza is setting aside $5 of each bucatini all’Amatriciana for the Italian Red Cross, but you can also donate to a separate fund he’s created on his website.