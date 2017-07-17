24 Hours Inside San Francisco's Tartine Manufactory

It takes an army to pull off Tartine Manufactory, the stunning, hyphenated behemoth of a dining and drinking destination Chad Robertson and Elisabeth Prueitt have dreamed up in San Francisco's Mission District.

Here’s just a snapshot of a day in the life of the hottest spot in the Bay Area (and 2017 Restaurant of the Year).

4:00 a.m. All bakers, pastry and bread, arrive and turn on the ovens. The bread team feeds the leaven, while the pastry team proofs brioche and morning buns. While they wait, they ready the jams, creams and egg washes.

5:00 a.m. The bread bakers mix the flatbread dough for lunch sandwiches.

6:00 a.m. The first round of bread goes into the oven, with subsequent rounds every hour. Prep cooks, line cooks and sous-chefs make their way in and set up their stations for breakfast service.

7:00 a.m. The cashiers come in to clean the counters and set up the pastry case. A slew of deliveries, from dairy and meat to flours and produce, start coming in now until noon.

7:30 a.m. Pastries pop into the oven.

8:00 a.m. Tartine Manufactory opens. There’s about 100 people lined up from Thursday to Sunday, mostly for the morning buns, jam buns, porchetta and egg sandwiches and, of course, bread. One of the chefs makes a last-minute run to the farmers market.

8:30 a.m. Another round of buns find their way into the ovens.

9:00 a.m. The wood-burning grill with smoker attached is fired up for smoking big meats, like brisket. The afternoon pastries, like gâteau basque, tea cakes, cookies, custards and Paris-Brest, along with lunch flatbread, slide into the oven.

11:20 a.m. The line cooks switch from breakfast to prepping the lunch offerings.

11:30 a.m. Breakfast ends and lunch begins, with brisket and cold steak sandwiches selling the fastest.

1:30 p.m. The final pastry bake-off commences. (Though if the restaurant is super busy, the team puts in one more round at 2:30)

3:00 p.m. The bread baking shift stops, and the team switches to mixing, shaping and setting dough to rise. Servers clock in and start setting up silverware, napkins and cups for dinner service.

3:30 p.m. Lunch ends, and the last call for fresh pastries sounds off.

4:30 p.m. Cooks arrive and starts preparing for dinner. The pastry team spins fresh Ice cream and bakes new pastries for the night.

5:00 p.m. The pastry team starts breaking down.

5:30 p.m. Dinner service begins. The pastry counter closes up, and the team shapes the dough for the next morning and cleans up.

6:00 p.m. The first big rush of diners are seated. The pastry team heads home.

7:30 p.m. The bread team finishes the night by scrubbing down and feeding the leaven one last time.

8:00 p.m. The second wave of guests arrive.

10:00 p.m. Dinner service ends and the last patrons find their way out, and the kitchen breaks down.

11:30 p.m. The kitchen team turns in.

12 a.m. The cleaning crew wipes down the heavy equipment, floors and dining room.