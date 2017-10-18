Attention, New Yorkers: SF’s Hottest Souvlaki-Inspired Shop Is Doing a Two-Day Delivery Pop-up

Sure, you know all about the guest chef take-over phenomenon and the tried-and-true pop-up restaurant. But what about the delivery pop-up?

That’s exactly what Charles Bililies, founder of popular souvlaki-inspired joint Souvla in San Francisco, is doing in New York City this week.

“We love New York City, and this is a great way to introduce ourselves,” says Bililies. “Our relationship with Caviar took this from our crazy idea to reality.”

After doing a test-run pop-up away from HQ in SF and in Oakland last month, Billies and the team are bringing their spit-fired lamb wraps with harissa-laced yogurt, “Greek” fries tossed in olive oil, lemon juice, parsley and creamy Mizithra cheese and more to the East Coast for the first time ever, thanks to delivery company Caviar.

Starting tomorrow, Thursday, 10/19, and ending Friday, 10/20, you can order nearly the whole Souvla menu via Caviar’s website. (For the stellar frozen Greek yogurt and the restaurant’s own white, rosé, red and brand-new sparkling wines, you’ll have to skip on over to San Francisco.)

Kassie Borreson

But in the mean time, embrace the upgrade to your usual routine: Replace sad desk lunches (lunch available for order from11 A.M. to 3 P.M.) or give yourself a very good excuse for a dinner date with Netflix (dinner available for order from 5 P.M. to 9 P.M.).

“Delivery is increasingly becoming a part of our lives, so this is a new fun way to reach people,” says Bililies.

And with the cross-country pop-up delivery on the schedule, we had to ask: Is this an indication that expansion is in the works? Not at this time, says Bililies—only now, he’s getting his own proper office space after working out of a basement for three and a half years—but he’s not dismissing it completely.

“I know my parents would be very happy if we showed up in Boston,” he says.