This Hashtag Feeds People in Need

While you're fretting about what to do with your backyard bumper crop of cucumbers, 30 million Americans are living in food deserts without access to fresh produce. There is a simple way to help: Grab your favorite fruit or vegetable, take a selfie and post it with #DrinkGoodDoGood. You were going to post a selfie today anyway. With the help of Wholesome Wave, the amazing organization founded by chef Michel Nischan to make healthy food more accessible, Naked Juice will donate 10 pounds of fruits and vegetables for each photo, adding to the 250,000 pounds they've already given this year.

To help get the message out, Wholesome Wave and Naked Juice enlisted ambassadors including Bobby Flay, Adrian Grenier, Tom Colicchio and Common (from left to right above). “Affordable, quality food was hard to come by where I grew up in Chicago,” says rapper and actor Common. "Just taking a selfie puts us one step closer to getting healthy fruit and vegetables to areas that need them.”