Per Se Offers Discounted Dinner for Diners Under 30

Thomas Keller is inviting millenials to dine at Per Se. Keller's ultra-luxurious French-Californian restaurant at the Time Warner Center will host a second "30-for-30 Dining experience for anyone under the age of thirty years old," following the success of a similar event held last December.

The March dinner will hold 30 tables for guests under 30 years of age and offer a seven-course tasting menu for $175, a significant discount from the average price of $325 for a nine-course dinner. The experience will also include an optional wine pairing for $50.

According to an invitation posted by Bloomberg critic Richard Vines, the event, which is the second quarterly dinner that Per Se has held, aims to "continue to usher in a new generation of fine diners!" More than 100 people attended Per Se's first 30-for-30 in December, a response that surprised even Keller himself. “The restaurant even opened up tables in the Salon to help accommodate all those who were interested in dining,” the chef reported after the December event.

Per Se actually has a history of encouraging younger diners to visit its temple to gastronomy. Even before the first 30-for-30 dinner was held last December, Keller and his team hosted a Kids-Eat-Free Day in September of 2016. The special lunch event, in which kids who had never eaten at Per Se dined for free, did cost each of their parents $215 for their own meals. This was still a steal, considering the lunch menu typically costs $325. These promotions come after a rough year for Per Se, during which the fine dining instution endured a flood of negative attention following a withering review by Pete Wells of The New York Times.

The next 30-for-30 event will be held on March 30. Interested diners under the age of 30 who want to secure a spot can email Alanna Parisi at aparisi@perseny.com or call at 212-823-9352.