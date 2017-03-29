The One Thing Gordon Ramsay Refuses to Eat, No Matter What

British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has a reputation for being a pretty tough guy. The multi-Michelin star television personality rarely ever shies away from vocalizing his opinions and trying new things—sometimes blindly, like he did a few weeks ago in a mystery taste test segment on Jimmy Fallon.

But in a recent interview, Ramsay revealed the one thing he would absolutely never eat—and you might be surprised that it's something that is commonly consumed by people all over the world.

"There's no fucking way I eat on planes," Ramsay told Refinery29. "I worked for airlines for years, so I know where food's been and where it goes, and how long it took before it got on board."

Instead of dining in-flight, Ramsay will usually opt for a pre-boarding snack of protein, fruit and wine.

"A nice selection of Italian meats, a little glass of red wine, some sliced apples or pears with some Parmesan cheese, I'm like a pig in shit," he said.

As for cooking at home, Ramsay also revealed that he relies on having four key kitchen gadgets on hand at any given moment: a mandolin slicer, the Philips Airfryer, a good immersion blender, and a bullet blender (for breakfast smoothies, he says).

In recent months, Ramsay has made news as the most recent addition to the Smurfs family. According to reports in February, Ramsay will voice a character in the upcoming Sony Pictures Animation movie Smurfs: The Lost Vllage—but don't worry kids (and parents), the celebrity chef's signature colorful language will probably be seriously toned down for the G-rated feature film.

Late last year, Ramsay also partnered with Masterclass to produce a series of learn-to-cook videos (you can watch the trailer for the instructional series on YouTube ">here). He was the only chef to land on Forbes' highest-paid celebrity list last year, with estimated earnings of $54 million in 2015.