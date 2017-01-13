Jean-Georges Vongerichten's Healthy Tonics

© Charissa Fay

The superchef calls his new line of tonics "little shots of joy."

Food & Wine
January 13, 2017

One part superchef, one part alchemist, Jean-Georges Vongerichten is dabbling in healing elixirs at his recently opened abcV restaurant in New York’s Flatiron neighborhood. “We live in a crazy world, and we need to bring as much nutrition to people as we can,” says the chef, who calls his line of tonics “little shots of joy.” Behold his restorative brews. 

"Brain": Kale, spinach and ginger with a blend of Chinese herbs.

Grounding”: Agave-sweetened pear and green apple, with revitalizing ginseng.

Spirit”: Calming kava root with grapefruit  and pomegranate.

Heart” : Stimulating tea with blood orange  and damiana leaf.

Joy”: A bubbly mix  of rose petals, black currant  and tangerine.

Try making your own elixirs at home, like this turmeric tonic.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up