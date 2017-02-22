Hugh Acheson Unveils His Upcoming Slow Cooker Cookbook

Slow cooker meals often get a bad rap as an amateur cook's crutch. But Top Chef judge and restaurateur Hugh Acheson is out to prove that high-level cooking can emerge from a Crock-Pot in his fourth cookbook, The Chef and the Slow Cooker. And thanks to Acheson's Instagram, we now have a peek at what we can expect to see inside.

The chef posted two pictures to the social media site yesterday, showing pages from a book proof Acheson says he's editing. (The cookbook is due out in October.) In one image, we can see what appears to be the book's inside cover—in another, we get a more intimate look at Acheson, as the tattooed chef lounges in a bathtub, reading a magazine and casually stirring the contents of his bright red crock pot. (That last image got a lot of colorful comments.)

Acheson has said he created the cookbook to help chefs with limited time get back in the kitchen. "People want to get back in the kitchen, but they're terrified of getting back in the kitchen, they're terrified of cooking from scratch," Acheson shared on a recent podcast. "So we need them to find the tools that make that easier for them, and it's kind of a segue. It's getting them back in there, slowly but surely."

According to the official synopsis of the cookbook, Acheson will provide at least 100 slow-cooker recipes in the book, each "showing readers how an appliance generally relegated to convenience cooking can open up many culinary doors."

Yet despite their convenience, the meals sound very enticing. "[Acheson] celebrates America's old countertop stalwart with fresh, convenient slow cooker recipes with a chef's twist, dishes like brisket with soy, orange, ginger, and star anise, or pork shoulder braised in milk with fennel and raisins," the synopsis continues. "But where it gets really fun is when [Acheson] shows what a slow cooker can really do, things like poaching and holding eggs at the perfect temperature for your brunch party, or for making easy duck confit, or for the simplest stocks and richest overnight ramen broth."

Acheson's other cookbooks include Pick a Pickle: 50 Recipes for Pickles, Relishes, and Fermented Snacks; The Broad Fork: Recipes for the Wide World of Vegetables and Fruits; and A New Turn in the South: Southern Flavors Reinvented for Your Kitchen, which received the 2012 James Beard Foundation's American Cooking book award.