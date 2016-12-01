Here's What Danny Bowien, April Bloomfield, Iñaki Aizpitarte and Sean Brock Would Play at a Holiday Party

Holiday party season is upon us... and that means it's time to get started on your holiday playlists. We’ve all been there—you're toiling over the party food and decor when it occurs to you, minutes before the guests arrive, that you have nothing to listen to. What’s a host to do?

Luckily, Danny Bowien, April Bloomfield, Iñaki Aizpitarte and Sean Brock have got you covered.

The chef buddies recently got together for a special music-themed episode of Mind of A Chef, the popular PBS documentary series, which premiered December 1. Using Playlist Potluck, a new collaborative-mixtape platform from Sonos (the home audio company also partnered with Bowien and the Mind of a Chef team for the episode), they each contributed tracks to play during the holiday special's culminating dinner party.

The result is this Chef's Choices playlist, straight from the kitchens of some of our favorite culinary personalities.

Bowien (Mission Chinese Food) picked an eclectic mix, including Rage Against The Machine, The Backstreet Boys, Avril Lavigne and Van Halen.

Bloomfield's (The Spotted Pig, The Breslin) selection is dominated by Brits, with the likes of Supertramp, Amy Winehouse, Ed Sheeran, and Fatboy Slim.

Aizpitarte (Le Chateaubriand) kept it very euro, featuring Italy's Lu Colombo, Spain's Las Grecas, Frenchman Jacques Dutronc, and Belgian band Red Zebra.

Brock (Husk, McCrady's) paid tribute to old country and blues standbys, with legends like Willie Nelson, Junior Kimbrough, and Merle Haggard.

Still got playlist jitters? Save yourself the stress and ask your guests to RSVP by adding a song or two.