Gordon Ramsay Won't Be Leaving His Vast Fortune to Any of His Children

Superstar chef Gordon Ramsay may be worth hundreds of millions of dollars—Forbes reported that the television personality and food mogul earned $54 million last year alone—but that doesn't mean his four children get to enjoy all the fringe benefits of their father's vast fortune. The multi-Michelin star restaurateur is going out of his way to make sure his children learn the value of money—by making sure they don't take anything for granted.

"I've never been really turned on about the money," Ramsay recently told the Telegraph. "That's not my number one objective, and that's reflected in the way the kids are brought up." That means the four Ramsay children—Megan, Matilda, Jack and Holly—don't fly with their parents in first class, they're all put on strict allowances, and their dad swears they won't get a leg up on their careers if they decide to enter the culinary world. "I don’t want them with a badge, going into a kitchen [with people] thinking that’s Ramsay’s daughter or that’s Ramsay’s son," Ramsay says.

In fact, despite the fact that their father runs some of the best restaurants in the world, the kids don't even get to eat there—well, at least not on a regular basis. "Last time we went to the Royal Hospital Road [Ramsay's three Michelin starred flagship restaurant in Chelsea] was for Megan's 16th birthday, and that was the first time we've ever eaten there with the kids," the chef explains.

That's not all. The Ramsay children won't even inherit their father's empire in his will. "It's definitely not going to them, and that's not in a mean way; it's to not spoil them," Ramsay says. "The only thing I've agreed with Tana [his wife] is they get a 25 percent deposit on a flat, but not the whole flat. I've been super lucky, having that career for the last 15 years in the U.S. Seriously, it has earned a fortune and I've been very lucky, so I respect everything I've got."

Ramsay was the only chef to land on Forbes' list of highest-paid celebrities last year. In recent months, Ramsay has made news as the most recent addition to the Smurfs family. According to reports in February, Ramsay will voice a character in the upcoming Sony Pictures Animation movie Smurfs: The Lost Vllage—but don't worry kids (and parents), the celebrity chef's signature colorful language will probably be seriously toned down for the G-rated feature film. Late last year, Ramsay also partnered with Masterclass to produce a series of learn-to-cook videos (you can watch the trailer for the instructional series on YouTube here).