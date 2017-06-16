F&W Best New Chefs 2017

Of all the battles one might choose to pick at this moment in history, fighting for the right to party may seem low on the list. But someone has to take over where the Beastie Boys left off, and for that, we have Peter Cho. After 10 years working for April Bloomfield in New York City, the chef moved west to stage the best bash in Portland, in a space that doubles as his family home. Seated around the open kitchen, you can watch as cooks hand-cut noodles for egg drop soup or open cans of beer with the sharp snap of a twisted towel. That Han Oak also happens to serve the most exciting new Korean food in the country—and for just $45 a head—is worth mentioning, too. You’ll wonder how no one ever thought to serve sweet-and-sour potatoes in a banchan spread, or smoked hanger steak in a bo ssäm, but you’ll be grateful that Cho finally did.

The Women Who Shaped Peter Cho

Cho’s life as a chef has been influenced by a few powerhouse ladies. Here, the ones who helped the young cook along the way.

HIS MENTOR: BNC alum April Bloomfield hired Cho with no experience. “April was very good about giving me enough responsibility—just a little bit more when I felt I needed it, but never too much to make me feel overwhelmed.”

HIS MUSE: Bloomfield sent Cho to stage at The River Café in London, where he met the legendary founder, Rose Gray. She had the foresight to connect Cho to Fergus Henderson, whose meaty cooking at St. John would have a lasting influence on his food.

HIS MOM: It was Myung Ja’s breast cancer diagnosis that drew Cho back home to Oregon, but making time for her care while working a chef job wasn’t possible. This paved the way for Han Oak—a live-work restaurant open four days a week, where “we only do as much as we feel like our family can handle,” says Cho. Myung Ja also named the project (a nod to a style of Korean architecture).

HIS WIFE: A new mother frustrated with their rickety house, Sun Young turned to Craigslist to find a new one. “She dragged me. I knew we couldn’t afford to live here, but when we walked in, our jaws dropped,” says Cho. “We wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for my wife. The space shapes what we do.”

Recipes:

Buckwheat Soba Tiger Salad

Pork-and-Chive Dumplings