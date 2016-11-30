The Franks’ Guide to Brooklyn

When the Franks first opened Frankies Spuntino, a cozy, seasonal restaurant housed in a converted Italian social club in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn was not the gentrified food mecca it is today. With Frankies Spuntino and the "Empire of the Franks" which was to follow, classically trained chefs Frank Castronovo and Frank Falcinelli helped to spark the Brooklyn restaurant renaissance. Here, their favorite restaurants in the food scene they helped build.

L&B Spumoni Gardens: L&B is the epitome of old-school Brooklyn. Order the square pie and try not to eat the whole thing on your own in one sitting.

The Long Island Bar: We love this place, not just because it pays homage to the original bar, but also because it's a great place for a casual, and well-made cocktail on a weekday evening.

Olmsted: This is one of favorite new restaurants serving up clean and innovative dishes with high quality ingredients and a great atmosphere. We welcome the Olmsted crew to Kings County with open arms.

Okonomi: We love Japan, and this cute little Williamsburg gem serves up authentic, and daily-rotating Japanese breakfast & lunch sets and ramen. Don't miss the weekend-only tasting menus.

Grand Army Bar: Grand Army is on this list not only because of its amazing beverage program, but also its amazing beverage program was created by our very own Damon Boelte, original Bar Director at Prime Meats.

Bamonte’s: Brooklyn Italian-American culture and Bamonte's are synonymous. For us, Bamonte's is a culinary and cultural experience because of its authentic vibe, its never-changing menu, and its commitment to preserving an important piece of Brooklyn's history.