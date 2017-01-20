The Food World Says Goodbye to The Obamas

Inauguration Day is finally here. Whether this transition brings you joy or sorrow, the Obamas are leaving the White House for good.

Some of our favorite chefs and food icons from across the country have taken to social media to express their thanks and support for everything POTUS and FLOTUS have done the past eight years. We’ve gathered it all for your sentimental pleasure.

Star chef Mario Batali gave a heartfelt tribute to POTUS and FLOTUS with a photo from the Obamas’ final state dinner. Orange Crocs included.

Chef Andrew Carmellini of NoHo Hospitality Group thanked President Obama with a pre-mic drop picture from the 2016 White House Correspondents Dinner.

Chef Mike Anthony of Gramercy Tavern and Untitled at the Whitney in New York lauded President Obama’s Farewell Address by posting a photo with POTUS himself.

2016 Best New Chef Fabian von Hauske of Contra and Wildair in New York wins for most creative tribute: President Obama holding photoshopped versions of himself and his partner Chef Jeremiah Stone as babies.

Iconic chef Jacques Pépin remembers the honor of cooking for President Obama in 2010 at a Democratic fundraiser dinner in New York.

2016 Best New Chef Kris Yenbamroong of NIGHT + MARKET in Los Angeles got inspirational with a quote from President Obama’s Farewell Address, “Show up. Dive In. Stay at it.”

Top Chef Host Padma Lakshmi really got us emotional with this one.

Star chef José Andrés gave thanks to POTUS and FLOTUS, which is no surprise considering his current legal battle with President-elect Trump.

Chef Marcus Samuelsson of Red Rooster in Harlem was moved by President Obama’s Farewell Address and shared his fond memories of working with POTUS and FLOTUS.

Chef Marc Vetri of Vetri Ristorante, Osteria, Amic and Alla Spina in Philadelphia thanked President Obama and identified his secret service look-alike.

And finally, chef and The Chew host Carla Hall made us feel all the feelings.