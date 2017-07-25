How Dan Barber and Dominique Ansel Made Eggs with Red Yolks

Famed pastry chef Dominique Ansel is best known for his confections, but his most recent creation, which he made alongside Blue Hill’s Dan Barber on, is anything but sweet.

The tandem’s Scotch Egg Roulette, which is available this weekend only at Dominique Ansel Kitchen in New York’s West Village, is a new play on one of the U.K.’s signature pub dishes. However, Ansel and Barber have made a few changes to the classic snack.

Their Scotch Egg Roulette is made with Blue Hill Farm eggs wrapped in beet sausage and coated in a malted millet crust. The egg is served with grilled baby corn from Blue Hill Farm and homemade corn mustard on the side. However, what makes this take on the Scotch Egg particularly unique is the hidden surprise found in some of the eggs.

Courtesy of Dominique Ansel Kitchen

A small group of Blue Hill Farm’s pasture chickens are fed a diet that includes red pepper and every few dozen yolks are a beautiful bright red color. Unfortunately, there’s no way of knowing which Scotch Egg Roulettes contain one of the rare red yolks, hence the name of Ansel and Barber’s new dish.

“We were intrigued by this idea of 'you are what you eat' eats,” says Barber. “There’s also an element of surprise because you never quite know which eggs are going to be red. Dominique is the king of creating whimsical dishes, so we thought why not make a game out of it?” Along with Blue Hill’s experimentation, Barber and Ansel both also spent time in the U.K. earlier this year—Barber for his wastED pop-up and Ansel for his London bakery—where they both sampled a number of Scotch Eggs.

This is the second weekend collaboration that Ansel has been a part of this summer. Previously he partnered with chef George Mendes of Aldea and Lupulo for a take on the Portuguese egg tart.

The Scotch Egg Roulette will be available for $16.50 starting at 9:00 a.m. until sold out this Friday through Sunday.