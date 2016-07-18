Dan Kluger's Tips for a Perfect Summer Vegetable Menu

Sift almonds

Before frying, pass the nuts through a mesh strainer to get rid of the "dust," which tends to burn.

Intensify tomatoes

Season your heirlooms, then let them sit; this draws out the liquid and amps up flavor.

Maximize herb flavor.

Use a sharp knife to chop herbs for this butter or you'll lose aromatic oils.

Grill steak on its side.

This method helps render a lot of the fat in a thick-cut rib eye.

Go for the char.

Smear herbed butter on cooked steaks, then flash grill over high heat.

