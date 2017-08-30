How You Can Help Cook for Hurricane Harvey Victims

The flooding from Hurricane Harvey continues to devastate Southeast Texas with tens of thousands of people needing rescue from the more than 50 inches of rain that fell. There has been an outpouring of support for residents who are currently displaced and for rebuilding efforts. Small and large donations have come in from individuals, along with million dollar pledges from big companies like PepsiCo and Amazon.

Along with the structural damage caused by the flooding, another problem has been lack of food. As NPR reported this morning, the George R. Brown Convention Center, which is currently housing some 10,000 evacuees—twice as many as expected—is having trouble keeping enough food around. Local restaurants, grocery stores, and food rescues are all working to keep people fed. Their efforts were recently joined by World Central Kitchen, José Andrés organization dedicated to combating poverty and hunger. Andrés himself arrived in Houston on Tuesday and has been sending updates via his twitter account.

World Central Kitchen is currently looking for volunteers with professional cooking experience to come to Houston to help them prepare meals for evacuees and aid workers. Anyone with experience can sign up here. World Central Kitchen asks that you indicate when you can arrive and how long you can stay as they make their plans, as well as any equipment you might be able to bring with you. For those without professional cooking experience, the organization is still looking for donations to help in its work.

You can also donate to local Texas food banks that have been impacted by the storm. NPR has a comprehensive list on its site. As the fallout from Harvey is expected to last well after the waters recede, so assistance in all forms will continue to be needed.

For more information about World Central Kitchen’s work in Texas and elsewhere go to worldcentralkitchen.org.