After securing a college degree in Japanese, graduating from the Culinary Institute of America and working in prestige kitchens (Mesa Grill, Lutece and Restaurants Associates), Ivan Orkin, a self-described “Jewish Kid from Long Island,” accomplished the unlikely (if not the unthinkable) for a gaijin (a non-Japanese native)—he became one of the hottest names in Tokyo’s cult ramen scene after opening his first restaurant, Ivan Ramen, back in 2007.

He then cemented his status with a second joint, Ivan Ramen Plus, a mere three years later. His ramen was so good, Japan’s pre-eminent ramen critic Ohsaki-san once told Orkin, “When I ate [your] ramen, I realized it was not a halfway bowl, it was perfect. I saw that ramen’s history had changed here.” And, something called Ramen magazine named him Westerner “Rookie of the Year.”

Since then, Orkin’s opened two New York City outposts: Ivan Ramen Slurp Shop and a second Ivan Ramen. As was the case in Tokyo, at both of these new locations, seats are always full and tables are in hot demand, with people clamoring for hearty, comforting bowls of his specialties, like Triple Pork Triple Garlic Mazemen or Shoyu Tonkotsu Ramen. (Try Orkin’s recipe for Chile-Eggplant Mazeman Ramen with Pork Belly at home.)