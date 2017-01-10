Chefs and Swimsuit Models to Join Forces at SI’s VIBES Fest

Food and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models might not strike you as a likely combination (even though we’ve already proven that they go together just fine) but SI’s models are about to meet up with some of the country’s most awesome chefs at the “VIBES” festival in Houston. This fest will take over downtown's Post HTX on February 17 and 18 with an impressive food and drink lineup, music from Miguel and Diplo and, naturally, model appearances to launch the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Here’s why the food factor promises to be spectacular: It’s being curated by 2013 Best New Chef Chris Shepherd of Houston’s Underbelly. The all-star lineup includes Hugh Acheson (BNC 2002, of Five & Ten, The National, Empire State South and The Florence), Graham Elliot (BNC 2004, of Graham Elliot Bistro), Terrence Gallivan and Seth Siegal Gardner (of Pass & Provisions), and Tyson Cole (of Uchi and UchiKo).

© Marcus Nilsson

“I love my city, and I’m so glad the folks at Sports Illustrated have fallen in love with it, too,” says Shepherd. “I’ve subscribed to Sports Illustrated since I was a kid, and I never thought I’d ever be involved in something as iconic as the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch in my hometown. It’s going to be an incredible weekend shining a light on Houston—the food, culture, music. I can’t wait!”

Tickets start at $35, and they’re going on sale today!