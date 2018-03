Of all the battles one might choose to pick at this particular moment in American history, fighting for the right to party may seem low on the list. But someone has to take over where the Beastie Boys left off, and for that we have Peter Cho. In a space that doubles as his family home, the chef is staging the best bash in Portland that also happens to serve the most exciting new Korean food in the country for $45 a head—smart and technical, rooted in culinary tradition, and yet totally fresh, exciting and personal. Seated around the open kitchen, you can watch as a cook hand-cuts noodles for egg drop soup, keeping time with Chance the Rapper on the speakers, or marvel at the way another one opens cans of beer with the sharp snap of a twisted towel. Peter uses iconic Korean foods as blueprints and then, often brilliantly, finds his own lane—you’ll wonder how no one ever thought to serve sweet-and-sour potatoes in a banchan spread, or smoked hanger steak in a bo ssäm, but you’ll be grateful someone finally did. The result is a little bit Seoul savant and a little bit Kid ’n Play, which feels like the right tone for a chef who is preserving the art of the damn-good time for future generations of food nerds.