14 Moments of Greatness at Food & Wine's Best New Chefs Party

2017 Getty Images
Michael Loccisano

The class of 2017 celebrated this year's accolades at a blowout bash in New York last night.

Danica Lo
April 05, 2017

Last night, Food & Wine celebrated our Best New Chefs class of 2017 at a blowout bash at Rock & Reilly's at The Renaissance NY Midtown Hotel. Here are some of the best moments of the night!

Daniel Boulud and Andrew Zimmern strike a pose with Food & Wine Editor-in-Chief Nilou Motamed

2017 Getty Images
Michael Loccisano

Andrew Carmellini and Min Kong cooked up corned beet on rye slider buns.

The Best New Chefs class of 2017 line up behind the scenes to collect their awards.

2017 Getty Images
Michael Loccisano

Alex Stupak pulls off a #SaltBae moment cooking up pork deckle chops with huitlacoche.

 

OG Bae. @foodandwine #fwbnc

A post shared by Alex Stupak (@alexstupak) on

We stocked LG InstaView Refrigerators with lots of cupcakes and sweets from the Little Cupcake Bakeshop.

2017 Getty Images
Michael Loccisano

There was impromptu arm wrestling on the red carpet!

2017 Getty Images
Michael Loccisano

Fabian von Hauske Valtierra and Jeremiah Stone do a little dance while serving up their rye porridge with uni and lovage.

The emotional moment when this year's class of Best New Chefs collected their awards (teeny tiny chef coats).

2017 Getty Images
Michael Loccisano

Fashion meets food! Designer Peter Som arrived with BNC honoree Angie Mar.

2017 Getty Images
Michael Loccisano

Matty Matheson's excellent hat.

 

Boys. photo: @mattymatheson

A post shared by Fabián von Hauske Valtierra (@fabianvhv) on

Food & Wine lights up New York.

 

epic night celebrating @foodandwine's #bestnewchefs! #fwbnc

A post shared by meg clark (@midge.clark) on

Best New Chef Peter Cho's adorable son Elliott doing a little dance in front of the F&W lights. Heart emoji!

Bonus moment: The afterparty at Best New Chef Angie Mar's The Beatrice Inn featured lots of delicious meat.

 

Bar snacks @angiekmar #fwbnc

A post shared by elysei (@elysei) on

Missed anything from our Best New Chefs announcement this week? Check out the full rundown of this year's honorees right here.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up