14 Moments of Greatness at Food & Wine's Best New Chefs Party

Last night, Food & Wine celebrated our Best New Chefs class of 2017 at a blowout bash at Rock & Reilly's at The Renaissance NY Midtown Hotel. Here are some of the best moments of the night!

Daniel Boulud and Andrew Zimmern strike a pose with Food & Wine Editor-in-Chief Nilou Motamed

Andrew Carmellini and Min Kong cooked up corned beet on rye slider buns.

About last night: @andrewcarmellini and @_minkong serving a hungry crowd to celebrate the 2017 @foodandwine #BestNewChefs #fwbnc #CAACulinary A post shared by CAA Culinary (@caaculinary) on Apr 5, 2017 at 6:41am PDT

The Best New Chefs class of 2017 line up behind the scenes to collect their awards.

Alex Stupak pulls off a #SaltBae moment cooking up pork deckle chops with huitlacoche.

OG Bae. @foodandwine #fwbnc A post shared by Alex Stupak (@alexstupak) on Apr 4, 2017 at 4:51pm PDT

We stocked LG InstaView Refrigerators with lots of cupcakes and sweets from the Little Cupcake Bakeshop.

There was impromptu arm wrestling on the red carpet!

Fabian von Hauske Valtierra and Jeremiah Stone do a little dance while serving up their rye porridge with uni and lovage.

I mean!! These two!! @wildairnyc @fabianvhv @jeremiahlawrence --@foodandwine #bestnewchefs2017 congrats to all the new chefs tonight. A post shared by Camille Becerra (@camillebecerra) on Apr 4, 2017 at 8:27pm PDT

The emotional moment when this year's class of Best New Chefs collected their awards (teeny tiny chef coats).

Fashion meets food! Designer Peter Som arrived with BNC honoree Angie Mar.

Matty Matheson's excellent hat.

Boys. photo: @mattymatheson A post shared by Fabián von Hauske Valtierra (@fabianvhv) on Apr 4, 2017 at 6:24pm PDT

Food & Wine lights up New York.

epic night celebrating @foodandwine's #bestnewchefs! #fwbnc A post shared by meg clark (@midge.clark) on Apr 4, 2017 at 6:09pm PDT

Best New Chef Peter Cho's adorable son Elliott doing a little dance in front of the F&W lights. Heart emoji!

Epic night at #BestNewChefs #fwbnc (video: @midge.clark) For more from the celebration, head over to @foodandwine's Instagram and Snapchat A post shared by Danica Lo (@danicalo) on Apr 4, 2017 at 6:30pm PDT

Bonus moment: The afterparty at Best New Chef Angie Mar's The Beatrice Inn featured lots of delicious meat.

Bar snacks @angiekmar #fwbnc A post shared by elysei (@elysei) on Apr 4, 2017 at 8:13pm PDT

Missed anything from our Best New Chefs announcement this week? Check out the full rundown of this year's honorees right here.