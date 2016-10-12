Behold the Secret Burger Pizza at Emmy Squared’s Downstairs Bar

The Pizza Love Emily team mashes up burgers and Detroit style pizza at their NYC slice shop.

October 12, 2016

It all started with a customer’s order.

“Someone just asked for one at Burger Bar,” said Matt Hyland, half of the pizza power couple behind Brooklyn’s Pizza Loves EmilyEmmy Squared and this nook of a bar below it.

After Hyland turned the Emmy Burger into a pizza for a month-long stint at Emmy Squared, customers kept asking for it, and Hyland couldn’t resist revisiting the ultimate junk food mash-up with his namesake burger. Now he's transformed Le Big Matt burger—which started as a weekend special at the bar—into a thick, focaccia-like Detroit-style pizza. Starting today, it's available off the menu at Burger Bar for $23.

The Le Big Matt Pizza is essentially a plain Detroit pizza layered with nuggets of Fleisher’s beef, mozzarella and American cheese, secret Sammy sauce, bitter mizuna and thick coins of bread and butter pickles. It’s a meaty, sweet-savory, textural mess of deliciousness, and worth asking the bartender down at Burger Bar for a whole pan. (Don’t bother looking for it on the menu; it’s not there.)

“It’s about having fun and getting weird and realizing this is actually delicious,” Hyland says. “Strange, but delicious.”

Indeed, it is.

