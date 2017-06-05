5 Kitchen Essentials GT Prime Chef Giuseppe Tentori Can't Live Without

Former F&W Best New Chef Giuseppe Tentori elevates the classic Italian flavors that he grew up with in Milan, while also embracing midwestern culinary traditions, at his Chicago restaurants, GT Prime and GT Fish and Oyster. He shared his five kitchen essentials when he stopped by the F&W Test Kitchen recently to make his Gnocchi Genovese.

Always in his pantry:

“I always have a pound of Arborio rice and a few cans of really good Spanish tuna in my pantry," he explains. "I can have Arborio rice with some tuna, cheese and hardboiled eggs at home anytime and be happy.”

His favorite cookbooks:

“I have two favorite cookbooks," he says. "One is by Fernand Point and the other is by Jean-Louis Palladin. Palladin’s cookbook is very big and the style of the dishes is a bit out-dated, but it’s a classic."

Steve West/Getty Images

The kitchen utensil he swears by:

“For me, one of the tools that I use most in the kitchen is a set of tempura chopsticks," he says. "They’re a little longer at 15 inches and they’re great for checking doneness of pasta, along with just being a good alternative to tongs.”

His favorite pots and pans:

“I just bought two Hestan pans that I really like," he says. "I use the skillet at home a lot, especially to make omelets for my kids. The pans don’t scratch and they are super durable. They’re a little more expensive, but definitely worth it.”

The kitchen accessory he hopes to pass on:

"I have a coffee maker at home that I’ve had for about 25 years now," he explains. "It’s brass on the outside and stainless steel on the inside, but it also has these volcanic rocks inside of it. Basically it heats up super fast and I’ve used it everywhere I’ve traveled."