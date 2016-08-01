5 Ways to Celebrate National IPA Day

As of 2015, IPAs accounted for over a quarter of all craft beer sales in America. Here, five ways to celebrate one of the nation's most popular beer styles.



As the craft beer world has grown to support over 4000 unique breweries around the United States, no style has kept up with India Pale Ale. As of 2015, IPAs accounted for over a quarter of all craft beer sales in America. That means there is fierce competition amongst the brewers of the country’s hoppiest beers. But this is a big country and with the IPA's popularity, every state has something to offer. Here, a standout from each member of the union, so you can enjoy something local and American. LEWIS COMMUNICATIONS

3. DIY beer cocktails.

Try this refreshing, spritzy drink.

Or this ginger-spiked Michelada.

Want a refreshing beer to pair with chilled oysters? Expert Charles Antin loves S.I.P.A. Session IPA. "At 3.9 percent ABV, you can drink it all day, and the hops are lemony enough that the oysters don’t need a garnish."

5. Cook with IPA.

Star chef Andrew Zimmern makes an IPA-spiked sauce for his delicious clam and lobster enchiladas.

Or try this fantastic orange-and-ale vinaigrette, which highlights the beer's lighter side.