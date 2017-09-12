How to Name Your Own Craft Beer According to Twitter [Video]

Have you been considering opening your own craft brewery? With more than two new breweries opening in the U.S. every day, sometimes it feels like the only thing holding people back from a life of professional brewing is that they haven't yet thought of a catchy beer name. (And seriously, coming up with unique, trademarkable beer names has been a problem in the industry.) But if naming is your biggest concern, worry no more: Twitter has come up with the perfect formula for naming your craft beer—and anyone can do it!

A few days ago, Australian comedian and Great Australian Bake Off co-host Mel Buttle fired off this simple formula via her Twitter account: "Name your craft beer! It's the job your granddad did plus a word you don't fully understand," she wrote. "Mine is 'The Boxer's Contingency'."

Name your craft beer! It's the job your granddad did plus a word you don't fully understand. Mine is 'The Boxer's Contingency'. — Mel Buttle (@MelindaButtle) September 9, 2017

Of course, anyone who played "What is your porn name?" growing up is familiar with this kind of naming convention. (For those who had wholesome upbringings, to harness your inner pornstar, the general consensus is that the moniker should be a combination of your middle name and the street you grew up on.) Meanwhile, Buttle's system seems to have an unexplained flaw: How are you supposed to pick the word you don't understand? Not to belittle everyone's intelligence, but most of us have a passel of such terms. We're talking a major passel!

Still, people on Twitter jumped at the chance to share their craft brew names with the world. And Buttle, apparently happy that people were willing to play along, retweeted dozens of her favorites. Some were extremely straightforward like "Sailor's Confabulation" or "Plumber's Mélange." Others took Buttle's joke and tried to one up it a bit—responses like "Engineer's Offside Rule" (football rules can be very tough to understand!), "Agricultural Equipment Salesman Nonplussed" (what a job!) and "Professor Whom" (so many layers!).

Sailor's Confabulation — The Bert Locker (@BertGoldsmith) September 9, 2017

The Accountant's Sequester — Dwight Robinson (@type_caster) September 9, 2017

Agricultural Equipment Salesman Nonplussed ??? — Ryan Sim (@itsRyanSim) September 10, 2017

The Plumber's melange. — Mitchell (@thrillho_) September 10, 2017

Shepherd Arbitrage 🐑 — Lil (@BorderlineLil) September 10, 2017

I'll take a pint of Miner's Seersucker thanks Mel. — Nick C (@NickIBIS) September 10, 2017

Professor Whom.



I expect to be sued by the BBC for this. https://t.co/nsdlVLJyOc — W.E.B. Dubious (@TannhauserGated) September 11, 2017

As for yours truly, what would my craft beer name be? Why "Editors Passel" of course. Frankly, it's a lot better than my porn name, "Aaron Rainy Lake Drive."

[h/t The Daily Dot]