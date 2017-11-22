Open an Entire 6-Pack at Once with This Bottle Opener

The holidays are officially here, which for many of us means more time off, more parties and more alcohol. Your beer supply dwindles faster, and your recycling bin fills up quicker. But if you’re planning on a big party and want to make sure that, at the very least, serving up all those bottles doesn’t eat into too much of your celebration time, here’s the perfect invention you never asked for: a bottle opener that can open an entire six-pack of beer at once!

Currently available on the crowdfunding site Indiegogo, Sixoverone, as the product is called, is extremely straight forward in design: one handle attached to a rectangle with six spots for opening bottles which have been perfectly spaced to lock onto the top of a six-pack while they’re still in the cardboard carrier. “Sixoverone is the only bottle opener that can open up to six bottles at once,” says the team behind the project, Dim Sum Club, which calls itself a design studio that wants to “create cool solutions to problems that don't exist.” Describing the product, they continue, “You can also open one beer, two beers, three beers, four beers, five beers, as well as six beers! Because everyone has wished they could open a six pack at once, right?”

For the record, it’s worth noting that not all beer bottles are the same width, meaning the opener almost certainly won’t work with all brands of six-packs. Still, this product seems like it wears its novelty status pretty openly on its sleeve.

If you’re interested in buying this unique opener – which starts at $22 (shipping included) – the campaign still has ten days left to go, and it’s already reached its target goal of $2,000, meaning the product launch should be all set to happen. Unfortunately, the Sixoverone probably won’t arrive in time to be available for all of your holiday parties, however, Dim Sum Club is promising that it will be delivered in time for Christmas, so it can still make for a great novelty gift – assuming everything goes according to schedule.

But will it stay on schedule? “Over the summer, we travelled to Shanghai to find a manufacturer and we got the tooling made to create the six pack bottle opener,” Dim Sum Club explains. “After getting lots of requests about Christmas we've decided to switch directions. We renegotiated with our factory to get a very small shipment of bottle openers sent in time for Christmas.” Sounds like they have a plan together. Who knew creating solutions to problems that don’t exist could be so complicated?!