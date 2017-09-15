The Quintessential Midwest Brewery Roadtrip

Ohio’s first microbrewery started something big in Ohio City, the West Cleveland neighborhood that’s now home to several thriving brewpubs. Since brothers Patrick and Daniel founded the company in 1988, Great Lakes has grown up—their beers are distributed throughout the country—but the Cleveland pub has lost none of its charm. By way of their beers’ names, the Conway brothers honor their Ohio roots; among their best bottles are the Eliot Ness, named for the Cleveland prohibition officer, and the Edmund Fitzgerald porter, named for a Great Lakes steamship that sank in 1975. And their Christmas Ale may just be the best part of being alive in December. (2516 Market, Cleveland, OH; 216-771-4404)