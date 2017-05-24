A New England Brewery Road Trip

New England is ideal for so much more than leaf peeping this time of year. It is home to some of the best beer in America. As a style, the hazy New England IPAs born out of the region have exploded and there is fine barrel-aged work being done up and down the East Coast. But unless you have an extra couple week’s of vacation, it’s nearly impossible to get to every worthwhile stop in New England, especially when breweries like the Alchemist and Hill Farmstead are up in the hinterlands of Vermont near the Canadian border. Here, an easier beer trail—a brewery road trip you can make on a long weekend that’s mostly one easy shot up highway 95 with just a couple brief detours.