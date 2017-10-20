Beers to Appease the Entire Family This Holiday Season

The holiday season is all about spending time with family – which is why it’s a good idea to have plenty of beer around to keep everyone’s holiday spirits high. But often times, even something as simple as providing proper social lubrication can lead to conflict: Your great aunt hasn’t drank anything other than a Coors Light since 1986; meanwhile, your nephew prefers double dry-hopped collaboration brews that can only be purchased at the brewery for three hours out of the year. Needless to say, no variety 12-pack will ever be perfect for every beer drinker’s tastes. However, working around a common theme—great cold weather beers with broad appeal that won’t require you to drive to the brewery to score them—we’ve put together this diverse selection of 12 beers that will have something for everyone. – Mike Pomranz