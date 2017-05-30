Brown ale has a characteristic dark amber or brown color, and often have notes of caramel and chocolate, with nutty, malty undertones. The very first brown ales originated in London in the late 17th century, and were lightly hopped and brewed from 100% brown malt. Today, many brown ales still hail from England, but they're also being brewed in Belgium and the United States. Brown ales can include sweet, low alcohol brews; medium-strength amber beers; and malty, hoppy ales. American brown ales might have a citrusy aroma due to hop varieties in the U.S. Sam Adams Brown Ale and Brooklyn Brown Ale are among our favorites.