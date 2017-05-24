The 13 Strangest Beers on Earth

Even though it may seem like a Portlandia sketch, Oregon’s Rogue Ales Beard Beer is actually made with yeast grown in master brewer John Maier’s beard. What started out as a joke about Maier’s face being an optimal place to grow yeast got the brewer thinking there could be some good stuff hidden in his beard. After testing nine beard hairs, they found that their hypothesis was right; the wild beard yeast is what gives this weird brew a pineappley flavor. rogue.com