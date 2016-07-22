Soy is popularly used as an ingredient for meat and dairy substitutes, such as tofu and tempeh. Because soybeans can be used in so many different ways, we have dozens of recipes—everything from dips and dressings to creamy desserts. If you enjoy the taste of tofu, try a recipe like these tofu steaks—tofu gets coated in panko, and then pan-fried until it’s crispy on the outside and creamy on the inside. If you’re easing your way into soy-based products, start with something mild, like veggie burgers from vegan chef Chloe Coscarelli. The patties are made from lentils, rice and walnuts, but the “special sauce” is made with soft tofu instead of mayonnaise. Whether you’re looking to accommodate a special diet or just want to try something different, F&W’s guide to soy has all of the recipes you need.