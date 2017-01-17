Black Bean Salad Recipes

In summer, make this with fresh, sweet corn; frozen corn works fine in the winter. Spicy chopped jalapenos, fragrant cumin and bright cilantro add wonderful southwestern flavor to this quinoa salad. It’s an excellent side dish anytime of year—try serving this instead of pasta salad or rice for a healthy option, or top with sliced avocado and grilled chicken or shrimp for a satisfying, meal-worthy salad. In a time crunch? This salad can be made a day ahead of time as long as it’s refrigerated in an airtight container. Just bring it to room temperature before serving, and sprinkle on a little more cilantro and a squeeze of lime juice.