Step-By-Step Guide to Sprouting Beans at Home
Mastering the delicate art of sprouting beans in four easy steps.
Bean sprouts are created by sprouting the seeds of certain beans, typically mung beans or soy. You'll find them in a lot of Eastern Asian dishes where they add a much-needed crunch to recipes like spring rolls, pad thai, fried rice and more. They're also great as salad mix-ins, sandwich toppers or stir-fry enhancers. Use Food & Wine's guide to discover more terrific recipe ideas and convenient tips, including step-by-step instructions for sprouting your own beans at home.