Bean sprouts are created by sprouting the seeds of certain beans, typically mung beans or soy. You'll find them in a lot of Eastern Asian dishes where they add a much-needed crunch to recipes like spring rolls, pad thai, fried rice and more. They're also great as salad mix-ins, sandwich toppers or stir-fry enhancers. Use Food & Wine's guide to discover more terrific recipe ideas and convenient tips, including step-by-step instructions for sprouting your own beans at home.