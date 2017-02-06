  1. Home
  2. Bean Recipes

Beans & Legumes

According to chef Dan Barber, "Everyone should be eating more beans.” They also help create nutrient-rich soil by storing nitrogen in their roots. "Peas and peanuts perform this neat trick as well," he adds. And if the environmental impact isn’t enough to sway you, beans and legumes are downright delicious, too. F&W’s guide gives you tips for preparing all the different varieties, from canned to dry, and offers plenty of enticing recipes.
Read More

Casseroles, Soups & More

Load More
See More

Bean Recipes

Load More
See More

More Bean Ideas


Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement