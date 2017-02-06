Beans & Legumes

20 Bands & Musicians With Food Names (And How They Got Them)
From the Black Eyed Peas to the Spice Girls, your playlist might look more like a shopping list.
According to chef Dan Barber, "Everyone should be eating more beans.” They also help create nutrient-rich soil by storing nitrogen in their roots. "Peas and peanuts perform this neat trick as well," he adds. And if the environmental impact isn’t enough to sway you, beans and legumes are downright delicious, too. F&W’s guide gives you tips for preparing all the different varieties, from canned to dry, and offers plenty of enticing recipes.